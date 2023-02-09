Three boys’ basketball teams from Fontana had winning seasons and advanced to the CIF playoffs, but then they were defeated by out-of-town opponents on Feb. 8.
—— JURUPA HILLS, the San Andreas League champion, lost to Long Beach Wilson, 63-55, in a first-round game in the Division 4AA tournament.
The Spartans fell behind early and trailed by 12 points early in the third quarter. Then Jurupa Hills rallied and came within one point in the final minutes before Wilson pulled away for the win.
The loss snapped the Spartans’ 10-game winning streak. They finished with a 19-9 record.
—— FONTANA High School, which was the second-place representative from the San Andreas League, lost to Esperanza, 51-37.
The Steelers ended up with a 17-10 record.
—— SUMMIT High School gave a strong Aquinas team a tough battle before losing, 59-54.
The SkyHawks, who finished in second place in the Sunkist League, wound up with a 15-11 overall record.
