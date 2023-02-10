Girls’ basketball teams from Fontana schools lost in the first round of the CIF playoffs on Feb. 9.
The Fontana High School squad saw its great season come to an end due to a heartbreaking 30-28 defeat at the hands of Santa Ana at the Steelers’ gymnasium.
Fohi finished 23-6 overall.
Also, Kaiser High School dropped a 69-46 decision to South Hills in its playoff encounter. The Cats had one of their best seasons in many years, winning the league title and ending up with an 18-7 overall record.
In addition, Summit High School suffered a 60-31 loss to La Salle. The SkyHawks had a 12-14 record.
