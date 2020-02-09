Four boys' basketball teams from Fontana have qualified for the CIF playoffs.
All of the local teams will compete in the first round of the tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
• In the 3AA Division, Fontana A.B. Miller High School, the Mountain Valley League champion, will play at home vs. Newbury Park, the No. 3 team from the Marmonte League.
• Also in the 3AA Division, Kaiser (which tied Summit and Bloomington for the Sunkist League title) will have a home game against Glendale, the No. 3 team from the Pacific League.
• In the 4AA Division, Summit will play at home against Elsinore, the Sunbelt No. 3 squad.
• In the 4A Division, Jurupa Hills, which came in second place in the San Andreas League, will have a home game against Rubidoux, the No. 4 representative from the Mountain Valley League.
----- MEANWHILE, THREE GIRLS' BASKETBALL TEAMS from Fontana will also be participating in the CIF playoffs.
All of the following games will be on Thursday, Feb. 13:
• In the 2A Division, Summit, the Sunkist League champion, will play at home against Leuzinger.
• In the 4A Division, Kaiser, the No. 3 Sunkist team, will travel to No. 1-seeded Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks.
• Also in the 4A Division, Jurupa Hills, the No. 3 team from the San Andreas League, will trek to St. Monica Academy.
----- IN BOYS' SOCCER:
Three Fontana schools will have games in the first round of the CIF on Wednesday, Feb. 12:
• Fontana (Sunkist No. 1, 13-7-2 record) will be at home vs. Oak Hills (Mojave River No. 2, 14-2-4).
• Kaiser (Sunkist No. 2, 13-5-5) will travel to Rancho Cucamonga (Baseline No. 1, 16-3-2).
• Jurupa Hills (San Andreas No. 2, 9-6-3) will journey to La Canada (Rio Hondo No. 1, 16-2-3).
----- IN GIRLS' WATER POLO:
• Fontana repeated as the San Andreas League champion with a 10-0 record and an 18-7 mark overall. The Steelers will play Tuesday, Feb. 11 against Burbank at the Fontana Park Aquatic Center in the opening round of the Division 6 playoffs.
• Summit (9-3), which took second place in the San Andreas League, will face Nordhoff at the Fontana Park Aquatic Center in the Division 7 opener on Wednesday, Feb. 12 in the Division 7 tourney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.