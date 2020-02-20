With a great fourth-quarter comeback, the Summit High School basketball men won a thriller over Norwalk, 60-58, in the quarterfinals of the CIF 4AA Division playoffs on Feb. 18.
The SkyHawks (20-11) will now advance into the semifinals on Friday, Feb. 21 at home at 7 p.m. against Renaissance Academy (22-9).
At Norwalk, the Summit men led at halftime, 26-22. Then they fell behind 49-38 early in the fourth period before rallying to tie the game at 58-58.
Chazz Bruny's free throws enabled Summit to take the lead, and Norwalk could not convert on a final attempt, enabling the locals to achieve the win.
Coach John Romagnoli praised his team for its stamina and toughness in the last minutes.
"Our conditioning is what carried us through," he said.
Bruny, one of the senior standouts for Summit, scored 11 points in the fourth period to lead the way. He ended up with 19 points and 8 rebounds.
Also contributing in crucial moments were seniors Ashton West and Isaiah Coleman, Romagnoli said.
West scored 9 points, all in the fourth period, and had 5 assists. Coleman fired in 15 points and brought down 11 rebounds.
It was the second straight dramatic victory for Summit, which prevailed against Xavier Prep, 79-68, in a two-overtime duel in Round 2 on Feb. 14.
In the first round on Feb. 12, the SkyHawks conquered Elsinore, 71-57, as Bruny put in 16 points and Wes Hatcher acquired 14 points.
The score was tied 30-30 at halftime before the SkyHawks pulled away in the second half.
----- IN OTHER CIF PLAYOFF NEWS, the Summit basketball ladies lost to San Clemente, 79-67, in the quarterfinals of the playoffs on Feb. 19.
The SkyHawks had pulled off two exciting victories in the playoffs in order to reach the quarterfinals.
In the second round, Summit attained a 76-71 win over Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary in overtime on Feb. 15.
On Feb. 13, coach Latrina Duncan's team edged Leuzinger, 74-72, in the first round. Laila Walker's two free throws with 6 seconds remaining snapped a 72-72 tie.
The SkyHawks enjoyed a great overall season with a record of 21-7, including their seventh straight Sunkist League title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.