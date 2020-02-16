Both basketball teams from Summit High School achieved exciting victories in their second-round CIF playoff games and are advancing into the third round.
----- THE SUMMIT MEN prevailed against Xavier Prep, 79-68, in a two-overtime thriller on Feb. 14.
The victory propels coach John Romagnoli's team (19-11) into the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Norwalk.
In the first round on Feb. 12, the SkyHawks downed Elsinore, 71-57, as Chazz Bruny put in 16 points and Wes Hatcher acuiqred 14 points. The score was tied 30-30 at halftime before the SkyHawks pulled away in the second half.
----- THE SUMMIT LADIES attained a 76-71 win over Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary in overtime on Feb. 15 and will also advance into Round 3.
The SkyHawks trailed 46-37 entering the fourth quarter, but they rallied to tie the score at 64-64 at the end of regulation. Then they outscored Cantwell Sacred Heart, 12-7, in the overtime period.
It was the second straight dramatic victory for coach Latrina Duncan's team, which edged Leuzinger, 74-72, in the first round on Feb. 13.
In that game, Laila Walker's two free throws with 6 seconds remaining snapped a 72-72 tie.
Walker finished with 29 points to lead the SkyHawks. Monica Malone put in 18 points, while Alyssa Boone had 7 points and Kaylanni Allen, Aanisah Moncrief, and Christina Zuniga each supplied 6 points.
