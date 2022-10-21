The Summit High School volleyball ladies conquered Oak Hills, 3-0, in the first round of the CIF playoffs on Oct. 20.
The SkyHawks prevailed by scores of 25-14, 25-18, and 25-17 to raise their record to 29-7 overall.
Summit advanced into the second round of the Division 4 tournament at Poly on Saturday, Oct. 22.
—— DURING the regular season, the SkyHawks won their fourth straight league championship, and in the postseason league tournament, they finished No. 1 by vanquishing Rim of the World, 3-1.
In that match, M’kera Drake led the team with 16 kills, while Manaia Mamea had 11 kills and Izabela Melara had 10. Loleaulelei Mamea had 5 kills and Itzana Rojas, Kelis Hawkins, and Gianna Beck all had 2 kills.
Drake and Melara each had 3 ace serves. Beck had 25 assists and Rojas had 15 assists.
----- IN OTHER VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFF ACTION:
• Kaiser downed Barstow, 3-1, in the opening round on Oct. 20. The Cats improved their record to 15-10 overall.
• Fontana A.B. Miller lost a heartbreaker to Temecula Prep, 3-2, in the first round. The Rebels came in second place in the Mountain Valley League during the regular season with a 7-2 record (10-13 overall).
