The Citrus High School boys’ basketball team recently won the Inland Empire Alternative Schools League championship with a perfect 13-0 record.
The Jaguars outscored their opponents, 686-337, during the season, and thanks to great defense, the team held two opponents to just 16 points.
The team members were Lejon Love, Troy Johnson, Favian Ruiz, Legend Zarate, Alvin Augustine, Jahiem Wauls, Jacob Arellano, Creavone Garrett, Zacarias Flannigan, Manuel Alegria, and Diego Fajardo, and the coaches were Lu Tsai and Jacob Costantino.
“This season wouldn’t be possible if it was not supported by our staff and administration,” Tsai said. “Our staff on several occasions donated money for players’ physicals and end of season parties.
“Our principal, Mike Bunten, is avid supporter of our sports program. He found funding that was spent on new uniforms and equipment. Our assistant principal, Amanda Wade, was instrumental in the day-to-day operations, helping students to get to class on time, selling tickets to the games, and donating money to feed our athletes.”
