The City of Fontana will be offering Roller Hockey and Pee Wee Soccer programs during the upcoming months.
Registration opens on Monday, July 24 for those two sports.
To register for the upcoming sports session, visit FontanaCA.Perfectmind.com.
For more information about the city’s sports programs, visit Sports.FontanaCA.gov or call (909) 428-8864.
