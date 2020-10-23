Residents are invited to attend a virtual community meeting for updates on the South Fontana Sports Park project.
The virtual meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. Interested persons can join the meeting through the park's webpage at:
In 2018, a land dedication ceremony was held at the future park on Santa Ana Avenue between Cypress Avenue and Juniper Avenue.
In 2019, the design review process and environmental review process was completed and approved. In the same year, the City of Fontana pursued a grant to help fund the construction of South Fontana Sports Park, and in doing so, collected resident input through an online survey. In 2020, the park design has been modified (see accompanying image).
The 17-acre park is designed to feature:
• Four synthetic turf football/soccer fields
• Sports lighting for nighttime play
• ADA accessible playground
• Concessions, storage, and restroom buildings
• Walking path
The City of Fontana Public Works Department will be providing updates and a discussion during the upcoming meeting.
