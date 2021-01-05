Former Kaiser High School football star Tyler Allgeier had a spectacular season for BYU in 2020, finishing as the eighth-leading rusher in the NCAA.
Allgeier, a sophomore, gained 1,130 yards in 150 carries and scored 13 touchdowns to help spark BYU to a record of 11-1.
He also caught 14 passes for 174 yards.
BYU's great year was capped by a 49-23 win over UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 22.
In that game, Allgeier gained 173 yards in 19 carries and cashed in a touchdown on a 39-yard run. In addition, he caught 3 passes for 60 yards.
Allgeier became the 16th BYU running back to run for more than 1,000 yards in a season and the first since Jamaal Williams in 2016. Williams, a former Summit High School standout, is now with the Green Bay Packers.
----- ALSO during the 2020 college football season, another Kaiser graduate, Christian Hunter, saw limited action as a running back for Colorado State.
Hunter appeared in two games and had 8 carries for 37 yards.
Colorado State's season was severely limited due to COVID-19 concerns. The team played only four games and ended up with a 1-3 record.
In Hunter's freshman year of 2019, he saw action in 10 games and finished with 99 yards in 24 carries and a touchdown. His best game came against UNLV, when he gained 79 yards in 12 attempts.
Hunter earned 2019 Fall Academic All-Mountain West honors.
----- ALSO in 2020, Stephen Carr, a Summit graduate, participated in his senior year at USC.
Carr, a running back, gained 176 yards in 46 carries and scored two touchdowns. Plus, he caught 10 passes for 64 yards.
USC finished with a 5-1 record.
