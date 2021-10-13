Zach Congalton completed 9 of 14 passes for 199 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Etiwanda High School football team pounded Los Osos, 41-14, on Oct. 7.
The Eagles, who were scheduled to host Chino Hills on Oct. 14, raised their record to 7-0.
Etiwanda jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Norion Espadron dashed 66 yards around the right side for a touchdown.
Los Osos came back to tie the game at 7-7, but then Congalton went to work in the second quarter. He completed touchdown passes of 58 and 21 yards to Jordan Williams and also teamed up with Damonte Swift for a TD to give the Eagles a 27-7 halftime edge.
Williams finished with 4 receptions for 116 yards, while Swift had 3 catches for 75 yards and also rushed 6 times for 42 yards and a touchdown.
Espadron added one more exciting moment by returning a kickoff 95 yards for a TD in the second half.
Justin Ludovico was successful on 5 of 6 PAT attempts.
The Etiwanda defense was helped by Josiah Wash, who intercepted a pass.
Michai Harrison led the team with 8 tackles, while Luke Toki, Dejon Roney, and Saipeti Maiava Jr. each had 7 tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.