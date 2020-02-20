Marcos Contreras pitched very well to lead the Jurupa Hills High School baseball team to a 5-1 win over local rival Fontana A.B. Miller in the season-opening non-league game on Feb. 15.
Contreras allowed only one hit and one run in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out 12 batters and walked two.
While up to bat, Contreras clobbered a double, scored a run, and drove in a run.
Henry Jauregui bashed two singles and scored two runs. Oscar Aldaz and Guillermo Velasco each crushed a double and had an RBI. Andy Flores had a single and an RBI, and Erik Guzman and Kody Davis both singled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.