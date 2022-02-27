It took three overtimes, but Cole Custer finally prevailed in the Production Alliance 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Fontana on Feb. 26.
Custer edged past second-place Noah Gragson by .565 seconds to claim the victory in a race that he dominated much of the way, leading 80 of the 165 laps.
“Man, it was just an awesome car,” Custer said during a Frontstretch interview. “That thing was just a rocket ship all day. I can’t thank Bobby Dotter enough -- everybody that was involved on this car."
Custer, a native of Ladera Ranch, California, said he was excited to win on his "home" track.
Trevor Bayne took third place and Josh Berry was fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.