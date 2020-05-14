Darrin Thomas, a senior at Summit High School, has been named the school's Outstanding Senior Male Athlete by the Citrus Belt Area Athletic Directors Association.
Thomas performed well in both football and track. He was an all-league running back and sprinter.
In addition, Thomas has achieved a GPA just under 4.0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.