Legendary coach Dick Bruich will be honored later this year as a member of the inaugural class of the California High School Football Hall of Fame.
Bruich, who won a total of four CIF titles at Fontana High School and Kaiser High School, is one of 13 coaches who will be recognized on Nov. 25 during the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
In addition to the coaches, the inaugural class will feature 100 players, including Marcus Allen (Lincoln High School), Jackie Robinson (John Muir), Anthony Munoz (Chaffey High), John Elway (Granada Hills High), Jim Plunkett (James Lick High), Glenn Davis (Bonita High), Ronnie Lott (Eisenhower High), Randall and Sam Cunningham (Santa Barbara High), Gary Beban (Sequoia), Dan Fouts (St. Ignatius), Warren Moon (Hamilton), and many more.
The 100 players are symbolic of the Rose Bowl Stadium’s 100th year. Future classes will be selected every other year and of smaller size following the inaugural, centennial class. The inaugural class was selected by a committee of 26 members which included media members and administrators from around the state.
“The CIF is privileged to participate in the selection process for the California High School Football Hall of Fame,” said Ron Nocetti, CIF executive director. “We thank the Rose Bowl Stadium, the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, and the National Football Foundation for honoring the long and storied history of high school football in California and look forward to the induction of its inaugural class.”
Bruich, who won 292 games in his career, has earned many high individual honors since his retirement from coaching in 2008. The field at Fontana High School will be named after him at a later date.
