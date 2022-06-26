Renowned football coach Dick Bruich, who led two local schools to great heights, will now be receiving a major personal honor in Fontana.
The Fontana School Board recently voted in favor of changing the name of the football field at Fontana High School to “Dick Bruich Field at Steeler Stadium.” The vote was 4-0 (one member was absent).
In addition, preliminary plans are being made for Steeler Stadium to get artificial turf and an all-weather track, said Brandon Colbrunn, the Fohi athletic director.
Colbrunn said he was very pleased with the School Board’s decision and will start working to set up an official ceremony to honor Bruich.
Starting in 1977, Bruich was the head coach at Fohi for 22 years, and during that time period his teams won a national championship, two state championships, and two CIF titles.
Then Bruich moved over to Kaiser High School in 1999, and there he won a state championship and two CIF titles before retiring in 2009.
He has earned coaching awards at the CIF and state level and was chosen for the CIF Southern Section Hall of Fame as well as the Inland Valley Sports Hall of Fame and the City of Fontana’s Sports Wall of Fame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.