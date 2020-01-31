The 2020 drag racing season is underway in Fontana.
Many events will be held throughout the year (except for July and August) at Auto Club Dragway, located on the grounds of Auto Club Speedway.
In addition to NHRA competitions for the professionals, there will be numerous opportunities for local amateurs to participate in Street Legal drag racing. Area residents are invited to bring their street legal vehicle or motorcycle to race in a safe and controlled environment on the track.
Street Legal events are held once a month at the Dragway, and the next one is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16. There will also be an event on Saturday, March 7. Ticket gates are open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and racing is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The race fee is $20, the spectator fee is $10, and kids 12 and under are admitted free.
Street Legal racing offers a fun and easy alternative to dangerous and illegal street racing. Auto Club Dragway encourages anyone with a street legal car, a valid license, and proof of registration and insurance to enjoy the ride.
For more information, call (909) 429-5000 or visit www.autoclubdragway.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.