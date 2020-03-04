Luis Duran slammed a double and single, scored two runs, and drove in three runs as the Jurupa Hills baseball team rolled past Eisenhower, 10-1, on Feb. 27.
The Spartans exploded for five runs in the first inning and breezed to the victory behind the strong pitching of Marcos Contreras, who threw a complete-game five-hitter and struck out 11 batters.
Contreras also contributed at the plate by slugging a double and scoring two runs.
Henry Jauregui smashed a double and a single and scored two runs. Oscar Aldaz singled twice, scored two runs, and drove in two runs. Kody Davis had two singles and a run, Danny Galvan singled, and Alex Rangel and Guillermo Velasco each singled and knocked in two runs.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, Jurupa Hills fell behind 2-0 but then scored four runs in the fifth inning and seven more runs in the sixth inning for an 11-2 conquest of Ike.
Davis and Jauregui each crunched a double and single, scored a run, and drove in two runs. Duran singled twice, scored two runs, and knocked in two runs. Velasco doubled and drove in two runs. Aldaz had a single, run, and RBI. Galvan, Contreras, Rangel, and Andy Flores all singled.
Jauregui earned the mound victory with six strikeouts in seven innings. He allowed six hits and one earned run.
