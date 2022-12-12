Some of the top high school players in San Bernardino County, including many from schools in Fontana, put on a thrilling show for the fans at the 2022 Inland Valley All-Star Volleyball Classic on Dec. 10 at Summit High School.
The East all-stars pulled out a dramatic 3-2 win over the West squad in the annual competition coordinated by IE Sports Net.
In the decisive fifth set, the score was tied at 15-15 before a kill by Zacky Coaston of Etiwanda gave the East the lead, and then on the next point, the West hit the ball into the net, enabling the East to obtain a 17-15 triumph.
“This is the sixth year we’ve done the game, and this is the loudest it’s been,” said Fontana resident Brian Arrington of IE Sports Net. “It was exciting; it came down to the final play. I was totally amazed by this game.”
Arrington said he and Eddie Talbert, along with Summit basketball coach John Romagnoli, were pleased to be able to give the senior players one last opportunity to display their skills in the all-star contest.
“It’s always great to highlight them and showcase them,” Arrington said. “I love being a part of these games.”
He added that because of the sponsorship of Baker’s Drive-Thru, a $250 scholarship was given to the East’s Maddie Brown, a setter from Redlands High School, for being the MVP of the event.
Brown’s setting ability helped M’Kera Drake, a middle hitter from Summit, and Coaston make several ferocious kills throughout the match.
Also contributing highly to the East victory were three other players from Summit — Manaia Mamea, Lole Mamea, and Izabela Melara. The SkyHawks are well represented after capturing the league championship for the fourth straight year during the regular season.
Other players for the East were Makayla Granados of Kaiser, Camryn Alo of Etiwanda, Ava Avila and Hanalei Martinez of Redlands, Rubi Quinto of Arroyo Valley, and Alexia Campos of San Gorgonio. The coach was Brittney Amey of Arrowhead Christian.
Leah Rodriguez, the coach at Fontana High School, served as the coach of the West all-stars.
The West roster included Amelia Morales of Fontana, Jordan Dodge of Fontana A.B. Miller, Trinity Gonzales and Kilyn Hayes of Cajon, Stephanie Alvarado of Pomona, Alyssa Bishop of Rancho Cucamonga, Mia Medrano, Brooklyn Goedhart, Allyson Shim, and Madi Baker of Ontario Christian, Mariah Byrd and Kaitlynn Eastman of Granite Hills, and Abbie Bayless of Rim of the World.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.