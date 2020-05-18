Eighteen Summit High School athletic teams performed well in the classroom, earning a collective GPA of 3.0 or higher during the 2019-2020 school year, based on their first semester grades.
These Summit teams were honored for their academic excellence:
Fall sports -- girls' tennis, volleyball, boys' cross country, girls' cross country, boys' water polo
Winter -- boys' basketball, girls' basketball, boys' soccer, girls' soccer, girls' water polo, competitive cheer
Spring -- baseball, boys' tennis, softball, boys' swim, girls' swim, boys' track, girls' track.
