Elijah Todd, a senior at Fontana High School, has been named the school's CBAADA Outstanding Male Athlete.
Todd maintained a 3.1 GPA while lettering in football, wrestling and track and field. He is a three-time Sunkist League champion in wrestling and two-time all-league selection in football.
He is weighing his options to compete at the college level.
