In response to the coronavirus threat, Elks Little League and Fontana Community Little League have announced the postponement of the start of their 2020 baseball/softball seasons in Fontana.
The announcement by Elks Little League was posted on Facebook on March 12. The regular season had been scheduled to begin with opening ceremonies on March 14.
"Please be advised the postponement is in effect until mid-April in accordance with the International Little League Organization, the City of Fontana, San Bernardino County, and the State of California," said Elks President Jonathon Spaulding. "At this time, we will not be addressing refunds as our season is still scheduled to begin at a later date."
Fontana Community Little League, which was scheduled to hold its opening ceremonies on March 13, announced it will be holding off having any league events until April 6.
"It is in our league’s best interest to adhere to the recommendations from Little League International. All practices and games will be postponed until 4/6/2020. We will try our best to add make up dates for the missed practices and/or games," said a message on the Fontana Community website.
The Little League International Board of Directors released a statement saying that it is in the best interest of volunteers and participant families to delay the implementation of the season.
"Little League International operates more than 6,500 programs in more than 84 countries, and therefore, we recommend that our leagues exercise an abundance of caution and implement a temporary suspension of all league activities until no earlier than April 6," said Stephen D. Keener, the Little League president and CEO.
Over the next few weeks, Little League will continue to provide additional guidance on the impact of delaying the season, Keener said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.