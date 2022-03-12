Elks Lodge Little League celebrated the start of the 2022 season in Fontana on March 12.
Hundreds of players, coaches, and family members gathered in the morning at Jack Bulik Park for the opening ceremonies. Games were then played in the afternoon.
During the ceremonies, the league honored the 2021 Junior and Senior Division teams which won District 71 championships.
Earlier that morning, Southridge Little League in Fontana held its opening ceremonies. Fontana Community Little League’s ceremonies took place on March 11, and Fontana American Little League's season will begin on March 19.
