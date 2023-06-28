The Fontana Elks Rockies surged past three opponents to take first place in Fontana’s Tournament of Champions in Little League Baseball Major Division competition recently.
The Rockies obtained victories over teams from Fontana Community Little League (10-2), Southridge (5-3), and Elks (12-1) to claim the title after the conclusion of the regular season.
Manager Jimmie Barrientos praised his players and coaches for their excellent work during the season and in the tournament.
Players on the team were Sofia Espinoza, Jacob Barrientos, Noel Inzunza, Nolan Inzunza, Caleb Inzunza, Daniel Perez, Luis Lopez, Javian Lopez, Jude Humbert, and Juan Pablo Inguinez. The coaches were Noel Inzunza, Marcos Espinoza, and Nathan Inzunza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.