For the first time ever, the Fontana Elks Little League softball all-stars won the District 71 championship in the 8-10 Division.
Playing on their home field at Jack Bulik Park, the Elks girls acquired two straight victories over Fontana American to claim the title and move on to the state tournament.
On June 19, the Elks team triumphed, 25-10, and two days later, they prevailed by a 20-5 margin.
Players on the team are Makayla Cupuchino, Aubree Dunne, Alyssa Olivas, Alexsandra Ruiz, Amanda Martinez, Evelina Enriquez, Analise Murillo, Ashlie Hernandez, Mia Lopez, Jannine Ahumada, Ava Garcia, and Julianna Rivas.
Manager Eli Olivas praised all of the players for their efforts.
“The girls did a very good job of listening, paying attention, having aggressive bats, and playing solid defense,” he said.
In the final game, Alyssa Olivas pitched very well, striking out seven batters. Enriquez was one of the batting leaders.
Elks will travel to Alhambra to compete on July 8.
