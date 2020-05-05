Elyzabeth Tolentino was named one of the recipients of Kaiser High School's Ken Hubbs Outstanding Student Athlete Award.
Tolentino, a senior who was a two-year member of the varsity volleyball team, was recognized with this award for overcoming adversity, serving the community and excelling in the classroom.
She is planning to attend Chaffey College in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.