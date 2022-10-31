The Etiwanda football team pulled out a wild 30-27 win over Damien in the regular season finale on Oct. 28.
The Eagles were 2-2 in Baseline League play and 5-5 overall. They qualified for the CIF playoffs and will host Yucaipa on Friday, Nov. 4.
Etiwanda trailed 27-24 before driving in for the winning touchdown on a run by Jaiden Moss in the final minutes.
Then Damien advanced near the Eagles’ goal line but fell just short at the end of the game.
Etiwanda quarterback Dermaricus Davis turned in a superb performance, completing 28 of 39 passes for 336 yards and a touchdown.
Receiver Jared Landrum was terrific, catching 14 passes for 177 yards. Zivan Ardines caught 8 passes for 92 yards, and Kyle Cherry had 2 receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown. Aiden Geye had 2 receptions for 21 yards.
Aiden Geye makes a fine catch for Etiwanda during a game earlier this season. Geye had 2 catches in the Eagles’ 30-27 win over Damien on Oct. 28. (Contributed photo by Jerry Soifer)
