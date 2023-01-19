Dylan Goff, a star pitcher who helped lead the Etiwanda High School baseball team to the CIF title last year, has been named a preseason All-American by MaxPreps.
Goff is one of 30 high school players throughout the country to be honored by MaxPreps prior to the 2023 season, which will begin in February.
As a junior last spring, Goff was named the CIF Southern Section Division 2 Player of the Year.
The 6-foot, 160-pounder achieved a 12-0 record and an ERA of 0.73. In 86 innings, he allowed just 51 hits and 9 earned runs while striking out 93 batters.
He is one of several players from the 2022 team who will be returning for Etiwanda this season. Other standouts include Austen Roellig and Brady Ebel, both of whom earned All-CIF honors last year.
Cutline:
Dylan Goff of Etiwanda throws a pitch to the plate during a game last year. (Contributed photo by Jerry Soifer)
