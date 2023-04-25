Brady Ebel smashed a home run and a single to help spark the Etiwanda baseball team to an 11-3 win over Damien on April 24.
Ebel scored four runs and drove in two runs in a 2-for-2 effort for the second-place Eagles, who raised their record to 11-2 in the Baseline League (16-7 overall). Damien is in first place with a 12-1 mark. The two teams were scheduled to meet again on April 26.
Anthony Huezo went 3-for-4 with a double, two singles, two runs, and one run batted in.
Austen Roellig was 3-for-5 with two runs and one RBI. Tyler McEvoy had a double, single, and RBI and Parker Sobiesiak had two singles and an RBI. Luke Mendoza singled twice and scored two runs. Jake Furnald had a single and an RBI.
Ebel was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits and two runs in four innings. Caden Montes pitched the final three innings and allowed three hits and one run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.