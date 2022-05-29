Having won the CIF Southern Section title earlier this month, the Etiwanda High School baseball team is now hoping to continue its success in the state tournament.
The Eagles are seeded No. 1 in Division 2 in the Southern California Regionals, and they will play at home against Maranatha, the No. 8 seed, on Tuesday, May 31.
Led by excellent pitching, the Eagles have compiled a 25-8 record and have been playing particularly well over the past month.
They went 5-0 in the CIF Southern Section playoffs and captured the championship with a 6-1 victory over Torrance at Cal State Fullerton on May 21.
It was the second CIF title this school year for Etiwanda, which captured the crown in girls' basketball during the winter.
