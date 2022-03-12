The Etiwanda High School baseball team raised its record to 6-2 on the season with an 8-2 victory over Corona in a non-league game on March 11.
Austen Roellig went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a single to spark the Eagles, who broke open a tight game by scoring five runs in the fifth inning. Roellig scored a run and drove in two runs.
Armando Briseno clobbered a double and a single, scored two runs, and had an RBI. Tyler Shigenaka doubled, singled, and scored a run.
Brady Ebel, a freshman who is the son of L.A. Dodgers coach Dino Ebel, doubled and scored two runs.
Michai Harrison singled, scored a run, and knocked in two runs. Chris Montes de Oca, Abraham Zapata, and Alfredo Capacete all singled.
Dylan Goff was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits and one earned run in six innings while striking out five batters. Yahir Ramirez pitched a scoreless seventh inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.