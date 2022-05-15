For the third straight game, the Etiwanda High School baseball team scored exactly 10 runs while routing an opponent in the CIF playoffs.
On May 13, the Eagles crushed Pacifica, 10-0, in the quarterfinal round of the Division II tournament.
Etiwanda (which had won its previous two playoff contests by scores of 10-2 and 10-1) will travel to Palos Verdes in the CIF semifinals on Tuesday, May 17.
Against Pacifica, Dylan Goff pitched six innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out four batters. Yahir Ramirez pitched the final inning and allowed one hit.
Michael Harrison aided the Eagles’ offense by going 2-for-2 with a double, single, sacrifice fly, and walk. He drove in two runs and scored one run.
Alfredo Capacete supplied two singles and one RBI. Austen Roellig had a single, two runs, and one RBI, while Brady Ebel and Parker Sobiesiak each singled and drove in two runs. Michai Harrison had a single and an RBI and Tyler Shigenaka had a single and a run.
