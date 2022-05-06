Continuing with the success they enjoyed during the regular season, the Etiwanda High School baseball players routed Temecula Valley, 10-2, in the first round of the CIF Division 2 playoffs on May 5.
The Eagles, who won the Baseline League championship with a 12-3 record (21-8 overall), trailed 2-1 after three innings but then surged into the lead by scoring five runs in the fourth inning.
Armando Briseno blasted a home run and a single and drove in four runs to lead the way for Etiwanda.
Parker Sobiesiak drilled two singles, scored two runs, and had one RBI, while Austen Roellig singled twice, scored two runs, and drove in two runs.
Tyler Shigenaka and Tyler McEvoy each walloped a double and Brady Ebel, Michael Harrison, and Freddie Capacete all singled.
Dylan Goff pitched six strong innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out 10 batters. Yahir Ramirez pitched the final inning and did not give up any hits.
Etiwanda’s next playoff game will be on Tuesday, May 10 against Warren.
