Thanks to a great defensive performance, the Etiwanda High School basketball ladies pulled out a hard-fought victory in the CIF state Open Division regional semifinals on March 4.
The Eagles prevailed, 47-42, over La Jolla Country Day to advance into the regional finals for the third year in a row. Etiwanda (30-3) will travel to Sierra Canyon (31-0) on Tuesday, March 7.
Kennedy Smith and Majesty Cade each scored 10 points as Etiwanda (which was ranked No. 7 nationally by ESPN) won on the road against Country Day (ranked No. 6 in the nation).
Coach Stan Delus said it was a “tough all-around team effort” in which Etiwanda benefited from balanced scoring, key bench play, and solid defense.
Country Day was ahead 35-29 in third quarter before the Eagles went on a 13-2 run. Cade and Mykelle Richards each cashed in 2 baskets and Aliyahna Morris and Smith both had one basket to give Etiwanda a 42-37 lead.
The opponents pulled within 42-41 in the final minutes, but Cade swished in a key 3-pointer and Richards made 2 free throws to clinch the victory.
It was a very satisfying triumph for the Eagles, who had lost to Country Day in a non-league game in January, 70-65.
