The Etiwanda High School basketball ladies lost many top players from last year's powerhouse team due to graduation, but that hasn't stopped the Eagles in the least.
The young but extremely talented Etiwanda team of 2021 has rocketed to a 13-0 record and has demolished all of its Baseline League opponents.
On May 13, second-place Chino Hills came to town and got crushed by the rampaging Eagles, 67-28.
"Coming into this game, they (the opponents) were one game behind us in the league standings, so to be able to finish off and capture our 21st straight league championship tonight is good," said coach Stan Delus.
"To now be ranked No. 3 in the state and to move up in the Southern Section rankings, that shows us that we're doing a good thing and our young kids are stepping up to the level that is required of this program."
The squad has only two players who have experience coming back from last year. Among the eight newcomers are 9th-grade sensations Kennedy Smith (a 6-foot-1 forward) and Destiny Agubata (a 5-foot-11 guard), who are both averaging close to 17 points and 8 rebounds a game, Delus said.
"They have put themselves in high regard already as freshmen," the coach said.
Against Chino Hills, Smith led the way with 21 points and Talia Garner, Majesty Cade, and Jessica Peterson contributed 10 points apiece.
The Eagles were behind 4-3 in the opening minutes before abruptly scoring 16 consecutive points to claim a 19-4 lead after one quarter. Baskets by Garner, Cade, Peterson, and Smith highlighted the offensive explosion.
The Eagles moved out to a 37-14 advantage at halftime and expanded it to 56-17 after three quarters.
In a previous game on May 11, Etiwanda stomped Los Osos, 79-17.
The Eagles' closest contest of the season came back on April 21, when they pulled out a 60-55 win over Harvard-Westlake.
They will finish the regular season this week and will then get ready for the always-tough CIF Open Division playoffs.
