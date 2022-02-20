The Etiwanda High School basketball ladies are one victory away from achieving the coveted CIF championship.
The Eagles, seeded No. 1 in the Open Division tournament with a 27-0 record, brought down one of their main rivals, Mater Dei, 64-53, in a pool play game on Feb. 19.
Now Etiwanda will face Sierra Canyon, the No. 2 seed, for the championship on Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Eagles’ gym.
After winning the Baseline League championship for the 22nd straight year, the Eagles gained wins of 71-58 over Windward and 83-35 over Rosary Academy in their first two pool play contests.
Then against Mater Dei (which is a perennial CIF powerhouse, just like Etiwanda), the Eagles built a 21-point lead in the second half and held on for the victory.
Using its intense, high-pressure defense, Etiwanda jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead thanks to two baskets by Sa’lah Hemingway, a basket by Kennedy Smith, and two free throws by Majesty Cade.
Mater Dei pulled within 8-6, but Destiny Agubata made a basket and Smith sank a three-pointer to help give the Eagles a 17-11 edge after one quarter.
In the second period, Cade, Talia Garner, and Aliyahna Morris all put in key field goals and Etiwanda moved out to a 36-20 advantage.
"Defense is our mainstay, that's what we focus on," said Etiwanda coach Stan Delus. "We are a stifling defensive team, and we want to continue to do that."
Smith, who finished with 17 points, said the Eagles work together very well as a team.
"Our chemistry off the court and on the court is amazing," she said. "We share the ball, and we also have our individual talents."
"I feel that we're a really strong team," Agubata said. "We hit all the points."
Now they will have to topple another extremely strong team, Sierra Canyon, which has a 26-1 record.
