During the 2020-21 school year, Etiwanda’s basketball men played brilliantly, winning the Southern California Regional championship.
Several outstanding seniors from that team graduated in June, but the Eagles still have many talented players and are determined to continue their long tradition of excellence in 2021-22.
Coach Dave Kleckner’s team started the new season with three lopsided victories — a 64-32 romp over Santiago on Nov. 19, a 72-24 rout of Redlands on Nov. 29, and a 76-44 stomping of Silverado on Nov. 30.
Against Redlands, the Eagles took control of the game very quickly. Baskets by Kwanten Crenshaw, Curtis Williams, Quinton Webb, Jimmy Baker, and Jacob Barcelo helped give Etiwanda a 16-0 lead.
The score was 20-3 after one quarter, 42-11 at halftime, and 71-21 after three quarters.
Then against Silverado, Etiwanda again burst out to an early lead. Barcelo and Williams each sank three-point baskets and Crenshaw made a two-pointer to propel the Eagles in front, 8-0. Etiwanda led 24-10 after one quarter and 44-22 at the half.
