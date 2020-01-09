Entering Baseline League men's basketball competition, the Los Osos Grizzlies had a pre-league record of 14-4 and hopes of pulling off an upset of Etiwanda.
But those hopes were immediately crushed by the Eagles, who romped to a 74-38 triumph in the Baseline opener on Jan. 7.
Etiwanda moved ahead 32-21 at halftime and steadily pulled away in the second half to improve its record to 14-2 overall.
Jaylen Clark led a balanced scoring attack with 14 points, and Jahmai Mashack and Tyree Campbell both had 13 points.
"It was a good team win," said Camren Pierce, who fired in 12 points. "We just had to fix some things in the first half."
Pierce said the Eagles are strong defensively, which can help "make up for a lot of mistakes" on the offensive side.
"We're really good, but we have a lot to work on still," he said. "We need to get the chemistry right and figure out each other's roles."
Darryl Jackson scored 9 points and Brantly Stevenson put in 8 points to aid coach Dave Kleckner's team.
Campbell, Pierce, Jackson, Stevenson, and Clark are all seniors this year, giving the Eagles lots of leadership experience as they seek to repeat as Baseline champions.
"We're going to go pretty far this year, I can tell you that," said Pierce with a smile.
