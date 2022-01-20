The Etiwanda High School basketball men edged Upland, 65-60, on Jan. 18 to remain undefeated in Baseline League action.
The Eagles raised their record to 3-0 in league action and 13-4 overall.
Etiwanda led throughout the game and was up by a 54-40 margin near the end of the third quarter.
However, Upland rallied to pull within 54-53 in the fourth period before Quinton Webb put in a basket to give the Eagles a 56-53 edge.
After a basket by Upland made it 56-55, Curtis Williams of the Eagles cashed in a pair of baskets to make it 60-55.
Upland cut the margin to 60-58, but Jimmy Baker made a key basket in the final minute to help Etiwanda maintain its lead. Free throws by Baker, Kwinten Crenshaw, and Curtis Williams sealed the victory.
