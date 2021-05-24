It was a strange and brief regular season, but when it was over, the Etiwanda Eagles were still the Baseline League champions and were again one of the top seeds in the CIF Open Division playoffs.
The Etiwanda basketball men concluded their 2021 Baseline slate by thrashing Upland, 100-60, on May 21, giving them a record of 9-1 overall.
The Eagles, seeded No. 4 in the post-season tournament, will play at home on Friday, May 28 against Ribet Academy in the first round of pool competition.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Eagles ended up having fewer games than many other teams in the CIF, but senior standout Jahmai Mashack said the locals were able to overcome all the obstacles that were caused by the pandemic.
"We didn't get some of the same experiences that players had in the past few years," he said, "but we made it work and I think we grew tighter because of it."
Mashack scored 18 points in the win over Upland, while Brandon Martin and Darvelle Wyatt led the balanced scoring attack with 19 points apiece.
"We came out and played hard every game we had," Wyatt said.
Quinton Webb scored 17 points and Marcus Green added 12 for the Eagles.
----- MEANWHILE, the Etiwanda ladies won the Baseline League title for the 21st consecutive year and compiled a 15-2 overall record heading into the playoffs.
The Eagles, seeded No. 7 in the Open Division tournament, will travel to Mater Dei on Saturday, May 29 in the first round of pool play.
