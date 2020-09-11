Jahmai Mashack, a highly-regarded basketball player at Etiwanda High School, has committed to attending the University of Tennessee next year.
Mashack, a four-star guard who lives in Fontana, announced his college choice in a YouTube video on Sept. 8.
"I chose a program that aligns with my faith, my willingness to work, and where the culture will allow me to meet my full potential," he said.
He said that he has learned that there are no elevators to the top -- there are only stairs -- but he is willing to make that long climb.
"I put in the work, and that work has rewarded me," he said.
Mashack chose Tennessee after considering several other colleges, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Texas.
The 6-foot-5, 190-pound Mashack is the No. 92-ranked prospect in the 247Sports Composite, according to the Tennessee website.
During his junior year in 2019-2020, he helped spark Etiwanda to a 30-4 record and the Baseline League championship.
Four seniors from that Etiwanda team received scholarships. Jaylen Clark accepted a scholarship to play for UCLA, while Brantly Stevenson and Camren Pierce both chose Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Tyree Campbell selected Cal Baptist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.