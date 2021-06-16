In their first-round game of the CIF state playoffs, the Etiwanda High School basketball men conquered Mater Dei, 71-62, on June 15.
The Eagles (12-2) will advance to the second round of the Open Division tournament on Thursday, June 17, at powerful Sierra Canyon. Etiwanda lost to Sierra Canyon by an 82-76 margin in the CIF Southern Section playoffs on June 4.
Against Mater Dei, Etiwanda were ahead 16-12 after one quarter and 30-26 at halftime.
The locals moved out to a 49-37 lead in the third quarter with the help of two baskets by Kwinten Crenshaw (one of them a 3-pointer) and a basket by Marcus Green.
Mater Dei pulled within 49-45 before Crenshaw sank another hoop to make it 51-45 after three quarters.
Etiwanda then stayed ahead throughout the fourth quarter thanks to three baskets by Green, two baskets apiece by Jahmai Mashack, Jimmy Baker, and Darvelle Wyatt, and one field goal by Quinten Webb.
----- MEANWHILE, the Etiwanda ladies achieved a 59-41 win over Clovis on June 15 to advance in the state tournament.
The Eagles will travel to West on June 17 in Division I-AA competition.
Etiwanda is 17-4 overall.
