Thanks to a strong defensive effort, the Etiwanda High School basketball men secured victories in their first two games in the Damien Tournament this week.
The Eagles, who advanced into the semifinals of the tourney, improved their record to 10-2.
On Dec. 27, Etiwanda pulled out a tense 53-50 win over Sacramento Sheldon.
The score was tied at 33-33 in the third quarter before Jimmy Baker put in a basket to give the Eagles the lead. Kwinten Crenshaw’s free throws enabled the Eagles to go up 39-35 at the end of the period.
Crenshaw then made a basket and a foul shot for a 42-35 edge.
Sheldon cut the margin to 42-41 before field goals by Jacob Barcelo, Curtis Williams, and Baker expanded the Eagles’ lead to 49-41.
Again the opponents rallied, drawing within 51-50 in the final minute, but Crenshaw’s two free throws clinched the win for Etiwanda.
----- THEN ON DEC. 28, Etiwanda conquered American Fork, 50-37.
American Fork was ahead 11-10 in the second quarter before Williams sank a basket and two foul shots to give Etiwanda the lead. Two baskets and a free throw by Quinton Webb helped vault the Eagles to a 27-17 advantage at halftime.
At the start of the third quarter, Baker, Williams, and Webb fired in baskets to give Etiwanda a commanding 35-17 edge.
