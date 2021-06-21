The basketball season of the Etiwanda boys team was abbreviated by the coronavirus pandemic. It ended with a thrilling victory that will live in the memory of the players, their coaches and the fans for the rest of their lives.
Especially head coach David Kleckner.
Visiting Etiwanda defeated top seed San Diego Torrey Pines, 68-65, to capture the CIF Southern California Regional Open Division title on June 19.
It was the first time in Kleckner's 25-year career at Etiwanda that his team won the last game of the season. The victory ended a string of three straight agonizing losses in the regional final, especially last year when Sierra Canyon used a relentless press to overcome a 13-point deficit in the last three minutes to win, 63-61, in the last high school basketball game in Southern California before the pandemic shut down sports.
When basketball resumed earlier this year, Etiwanda was far behind other teams which had more games. Etiwanda had just 16 games, finishing 14-2. Etiwanda ended Torrey Pines' dream of a perfect season; the Falcons ended up 30-1. There will be no state championship game.
Kleckner's teams have won two Southern Section titles but went on to lose in the regionals both times. This year, Etiwanda didn't make it out of pool play in the section open division and got the No. 3 seed in the regionals behind Torrey Pines and Sierra Canyon. Champion Centennial withdrew from the regionals.
The Torrey Pines gym was nearly full except for areas roped off for use by television. Some Etiwanda administrators worked at the girls' game at home, a 58-47 loss to Lynwood in the 1-AA regional finals. They drove to Torrey Pines to catch the rest of the boys' game.
They saw Marcus Green score 22 points and pull down six rebounds to pace Etiwanda. Jahmai Mashack scored 21 points.
Nick Hermanm had a game-high 24 points for Torrey Pines with seven rebounds.
Etiwanda looked like it would romp, hitting seven three-point baskets in the first 16 minutes. Etiwanda opened the second quarter with an 11-0 run. Etiwanda built its lead to 19 and went into the break with a 44-27 advantage.
Kleckner brags that his teams have never played a second of zone defense. Torrey Pines used a zone to befuddle Etiwanda in the third quarter.
The Falcons cut the lead to 56-53, but early in the fourth quarter, Mashack and Green made critical plays. Mashack rebounded a second missed shot and converted the free throw, and Green dunked to extend Etiwanda's lead to 61-53.
Etiwanda lost Darvelle Wyatt to an injury when he crumpled to the floor under his basket. He had to be helped off the floor.
He did not return and had to lean on his teammates during the awards ceremony.
It was appropriate that a team nicknamed the Eagles won their first regional title near the Torrey Pines golf course hosting the 121st U.S. Open golf tournament over the weekend. The Etiwanda players made lots of birdies and eagles and pars to spoil the Falcons' bid for a seasonal hole-in-one.
