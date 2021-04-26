The Etiwanda High School basketball teams maintained their winning ways in recent action.
The Etiwanda men conquered Los Osos, 71-52, on April 23 to raise their record to 2-0.
Los Osos led 16-13 after one quarter, but then the Eagles pulled in front at halftime, 26-23, on a 3-pointer by Kwinten Crenshaw.
In the third quarter, Jahmai Mashack put in 8 points, Darvelle Wyatt had 5 points, and Marcus Green scored 4 points as the Eagles stretched their lead to 45-35 and never looked back.
------ MEANWHILE, the Etiwanda ladies improved their record to 4-0 with a 60-55 victory over Harvard-Westlake.
Previously, the Eagles breezed past St. Lucy's (70-30), Rosary Academy (66-42), and Glendora (82-25).
