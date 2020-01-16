The Etiwanda basketball teams smashed Upland on Jan. 14 to stay atop the Baseline League standings.
The Etiwanda men and ladies are both trying to repeat as Baseline champions. They are both ranked No. 4 in their respective categories in the CIF's Division 1 poll.
----- THE ETIWANDA MEN breezed to a 76-41 victory over Upland and improved their record to 3-0 in the league and 17-2 overall.
In a previous game on Jan. 10, the Eagles blasted Rancho Cucamonga, 81-39.
The Eagles jumped in front in the first quarter as Tyree Campbell, Brantly Stevenson, Darryl Jackson, and Camren Pierce sank baskets for an 8-2 lead. They cashed in additional baskets and expanded their margin to 21-10 after one quarter.
The next day, Etiwanda played a non-league game in the Elite Showcase in Pasadena and romped to a 54-35 triumph over Renaissance Academy.
----- THE ETIWANDA LADIES crushed Upland, 62-22, and raised their record to 3-0 in the league and 15-3 overall.
In a previous game on Jan. 10, Etiwanda stomped Rancho Cucamonga, 75-32.
Joy Campbell scored 8 points in the first quarter to help give the Eagles a 19-11 advantage. Then they outscored the Cougars by a 21-8 margin in the second period to obtain a 40-19 lead at halftime.
On Jan. 11, the Eagles played a non-league game against Marlborough and logged a 62-52 victory.
