The Etiwanda High School basketball teams could not reach their goal of a CIF championship, but now they are getting ready for the state playoffs.
The Etiwanda men lost to Sierra Canyon, 73-62, in the CIF Open Division tournament on Feb. 21, even though Jaylen Clark scored 32 points and brought down 12 rebounds.
The Eagles, coached by Dave Kleckner, have a 28-3 record and are ranked No. 5 in the nation by MaxPreps.
The Etiwanda ladies, coached by Stan Delus, are 26-5 after losing to Lynwood, 57-52, in the Open Division playoffs on Feb. 22.
The state tournament schedule will be announced this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.