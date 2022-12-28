The Etiwanda High School basketball teams are playing very well at the start of the 2022-23 season.
The boys’ team raised its record to 10-1 with a 57-39 victory over Inderkum of Sacramento in the first round of the Damien Tournament on Dec. 27.
The game was close in the first half, with Etiwanda claiming a 23-22 lead on a basket by Jimmy Baker near the end of the second quarter.
In the third period, Inderkum went in front, 33-26, before the Eagles stormed back thanks to baskets by Carrington Pierce, Christian Harris, and Curtis Williams along with several free throws, giving Etiwanda a 40-34 lead.
Then the Eagles took complete control in the fourth quarter as Alton Hamilton, Williams, Baker, and Pierce put in field goals and the Etiwanda defense shut down the opponents’ scoring opportunities.
----- MEANWHILE, the defending CIF champion Etiwanda girls began the season with a 10-0 record while being ranked among the top teams in the nation.
The Eagles, who have most of their top players returning this season, routed all of their opponents by large margins, including an 86-43 demolition of St. Paul on Dec. 16.
Etiwanda moved ahead quickly in the first period on baskets by Kennedy Smith, Jaiya Mix, Arynn Finley, Sania Jenkins, Aliyahna Morris, and Ryann Riddle, giving the locals a 24-10 edge. Finley, Majesty Cade, and Smith made field goals as the Eagles expanded their margin to 33-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.