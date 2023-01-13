The powerful basketball teams from Etiwanda High School provided lots of enjoyment for their fans on Jan. 11 by romping past their respective opponents from Rancho Cucamonga in Baseline League action.
The Etiwanda ladies improved their record to 16-0 overall (2-0 in league) with a 97-18 triumph. Etiwanda, the defending CIF champion, is one of the top-ranked teams in the country.
The Eagles jumped ahead 5-0 in the opening minutes thanks to a basket by Sa’lah Hemingway and a field goal and free throw by Majesty Cade.
After Rancho put in a basket, the Eagles fired in 17 straight points, helped by four baskets by Kennedy Smith and additional field goals by Alijahna Morris and Hemingway.
The score was 27-8 after one quarter and 57-15 at halftime.
------ MEANWHILE, the Etiwanda men blasted Rancho Cucamonga, 71-45, and lifted their record to 13-4 overall (2-0 in league).
The Eagles went in front 5-0 on a three-point basket by Curtis Williams and a two-pointer by Jimmy Baker.
Rancho pulled within 5-4, but baskets by Baker, Amare Campbell, and Channing Cade helped boost the Eagles’ advantage to 15-8 at the end of the first quarter.
Williams launched in two baskets, Christian Harris made two free throws, and Baker supplied a pair of three-point shots to give Etiwanda a 28-10 lead. Another Baker bucket helped the Eagles expand the margin to 33-13 at halftime.
