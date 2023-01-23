Etiwanda High School’s basketball teams stayed in first place in the Baseline League standings with victories on Jan. 20.
The Etiwanda men rallied for a tough 57-53 win over powerful Damien to raise their record to 5-0 in the league and 17-4 overall.
The Eagles were behind much of the way and were trailing 48-41 in the fourth quarter before starting their comeback.
Baskets by Curtis Williams, Amare Campbell, and Jimmy Baker and a free throw by Baker enabled Etiwanda to tie the score at 49-49.
After two free throws by Christian Harris, the game was tied at 51-51, and then Carrington Pierce threw in a clutch 3-point shot to give Etiwanda a 54-51 edge. Free throws by Baker and Williams clinched the game for the Eagles.
----- MEANWHILE, the Etiwanda ladies rolled past St. Lucy’s, 87-13, on Jan. 20 to improve to 5-0 in the league.
Etiwanda, ranked 10th in the nation by MaxPreps, lifted its overall record to 21-1 by crushing San Joaquin Memorial of Fresno, 63-44, in a non-league encounter on Jan. 21.
On Jan. 18, Etiwanda stomped Los Osos, 64-27. Los Osos had been tied with Etiwanda for the top spot in the Baseline standings entering the game.
Etiwanda jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead thanks to two baskets and two free throws by Kennedy Smith. Aliyahna Morris put in two baskets and Alexus Finley added a field goal to make it 12-0.
After a basket by Los Osos, Smith cashed in two more field goals, Sa’lah Hemingway swished in a 3-pointer, and Morris sank a basket to help boost the margin to 24-2.
